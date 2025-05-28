M’MEMBE SENDS MESSAGE TO MILENGE IN VIEW OF BY-ELECTION



Milenge… Wednesday May 28, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has extended “warm revolutionary greetings” to the people of Milenge District in Luapula Province and to the wider Zambian nation.





His message, delivered in view of the crucial June 26 by-election in Fibalala Ward, called on residents to rally behind opposition candidate Thomas Mulenga.





Dr. M’membe urged the electorate to seize a historic opportunity to vote for Mulenga, describing him as a man of integrity, deep commitment, and a true representative of the people.





He emphasized that Mulenga stood as a beacon for a community eager to shape a new future.



He asserted that the upcoming by-election was more than a local contest, calling it a reflection of “the winds of change” sweeping across Zambia.





According to Dr. M’membe, this shift signifies that a unified opposition is not only plausible but already taking form and gaining strength.



The opposition leader has also condemned the ruling UPND for failing the Zambian people.





He emphasized that the government had delivered “empty slogans,” while citizens continue to grapple with increasing poverty, worsening inequality, and mounting political repression.



Dr. M’membe called on other regions, including Sikongo and Lumezi, to take the lead in embracing change.





He said the people of Milenge, Sikongo and Lumezi had the power to send a decisive message to the rest of the country-that Zambians are awake, united, and ready for true transformation.





Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe declared that the journey to the 2026 general elections had already begun.





He expressed confidence that with collective resolve, the opposition would reclaim the nation, restore justice, and build an inclusive Zambia where no one is left behind.

He writes:

I wish to extend warm revolutionary greetings to the resilient and hardworking people of Milenge District in Luapula province and the great nation of Zambia.



Today, I urge the people of Fibalala Ward to seize the opportunity before them on June 26 – an opportunity to vote for Comrade Thomas Mulenga, a man of the people and your representative under the opposition united front. Mulenga stands as a symbol of integrity, commitment, and the collective spirit of a people determined to chart a new course for their community





This by-election is not just about Fibalala. It is a reflection of the winds of change blowing across our country. It is a sign that a united opposition is not only possible – it is here, it is growing, and it will endure. Together, we are building a people – powered movement that will liberate Zambia from the misrule of the UPND.





The people of Zambia deserve leadership that listens, leadership that delivers, and leadership that respects the dignity of every citizen. What we have today under UPND is a betrayal of the promises made to our people – empty slogans, rising poverty, deepening inequality, and growing repression.





Let Milenge, Sikongo and Lumezi lead the way. Let Fibalala Ward send a strong message to the rest of Zambia – that we are awake, we are united, and we are ready for genuine transformation. The journey to 2026 starts now. Together, we will take back our country, restore justice, and build a Zambia where no one is left behind.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party