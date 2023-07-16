M’MEMBE: THE BITTER FOOL WHO CALLED SOME ZAMBIANS BANTUSTANS AND WANTED TRIBAL WAR- Koswe

M’MEMBE: THE BITTER FOOL WHO CALLED SOME ZAMBIANS BANTUSTANS AND WANTED TRIBAL WAR

By Koswe Editors

So, Fred Mmembe is as always the man who thinks he has all the knowledge in the world. Thank you to google where masquerades like Fred Mmembe can show up and behave as if they are all knowing.

After reading Wikipedia. This is what he said about the Head of State, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema. We repeat these words because of the personal nature with which they are written, and we shall respond to Fred Mmembe as a person not as head of whatever he calls that “nashala neka” party of his.

And we quote “After a lot of illusions and arrogance accompanied by ignorance, finally, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has conceded to guidance on the need to respect and uphold the traditional friendship between Zambia and China and will embark on a state visit to the country next month (August). We are glad that eventually, commonsense has prevailed over Mr Hichilema’s big-headedness and diplomatic ignorance on this matter of major interest to our country and its people.”

HH is not and will never be illusional. Let us state with you what illusions are, being illusory is to say that you are a socialist when you are a hard-core capitalist. Being illusory is to think that you have political clout when you have none.

Being illusory is to read volumes on the Cuban revolutionary and start wearing a cap because you are under the illusion that you are a Che Guevara protégé. Fred Mmembe is not a revolutionary, he is an opportunist. Isn’t the same man who vowed never to cover the Late President Sata with his defunct Post Newspaper, but he would later u-turn. Mmembe has no principles, epela and he lives in an illusion.

Socialist who drives one of America’s and UKs most expensive vehicles. A man who lives in Rhodespark in a mansion replete with all the trappings of richness, manicured gardens, 24 hours security, remote controlled gates, the helpers criss-crossing his yard, then he claims socialism, can he shift already to where the people he wishes to identify with, reside.

HH arrogant? This Fred is delusional. But again, we understand, Fred cannot stand HH because HH is a humble man irrespective of the kind of life he has. Here again Fred Mmembe is feeling inferior, this is what this is all about. The man has an inferiority complex and the fact that he never put HH in power and therefore his “King Maker” status, an illusion itself, never played a role in HHs Presidency, Fred is bitter.

He goes to google and reads up on foreign affairs and posts half baked articles on his page and gets likes and thinks he is enlightened. Fred understands nothing on foreign relations ZERO. Fred is an ignoramus.

HH has been talking to the Chinese from his first day in office; China co-chaired the OCC, where does he think all this came from? As we are talking China and Zambia are in talks over TAZARA, where does Fred live? Anyway, what can we say of a man who runs away from his country on the mere sneeze of the law, because of a forged email.

HH knows what he is doing, and is ready to listen to the opposition, but the opposition must just give quality checks and balances without name calling.