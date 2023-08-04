M’MEMBE THINKS BEFORE 2021 ZAMBIANS WERE LIVING IN HEAVENS AND NOW PEOPLE ARE IN HELL AFTER PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TOOK OVER WHO IS HE TRYING TO DECIEVE WITH SUCH STATEMENTS ?…**

By Stembridge Sikalundu

In the first place M’MEMBE used the post to promote people he wanted in his wish to be presidents of this country , those that succeeded with him who did he give right advises he has which should have made this country a better home for all the zambians ?, apart from his selfish interests he enjoyed after some people became presidents of this country . When did M’MEMBE realise that the country was supposed to be governed better in the manner he is poising his political stand against the UPND people’s govt ? , What necessited M’MEMBE to join politics and form a political party ?.

M’MEMBE was a pure critic of president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in opposition when he used the post news paper to ensure Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA never became president of Zambia , very fortunate ECL closed the post company and that became an advantage in disguise for president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA to sale his presidential aspirations , realising that there was nothing he could do to change the narrative he formed a political party after the UPND won elections , people think it is a Democratic state where multi party politics has to prevail ,in my view it is the hate that exists .

M’MEMBE can not say zambians are in HELL under the UPND govt , worse than what PF put us under , even after closing the post company and liquidating it , sharing of his properties without advertising them in the public media M’MEMBE remained quiet , some of the post workers have never recieved their dues up today , and M’MEMBE thinks zambia was better then than now ? , it should not be M’MEMBE to tell us how this country was from how better it is now under the UPND govt .

M’MEMBE is supposed to tell us the mistakes his friends made whic he supported to become presidents , which keep haunting us in this country to this day , M’MEMBE knows that the ills of this country have not been created by president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA now , his bitterness is against Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for becoming president of this country , if president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was very forceful like previous authoritarians that closed the post empire , M’MEMBE was not going to form a political party , because he should have immediately done that when the PF govt closed the post company .

M’MEMBE’S attitude is afloat politically because president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is a true democrat who does not rely on protocols of supremacy domestically and consolidation of power using schemes of intimidative culture , M’MEMBE is free to create an agenda which impinges on bitterness and hate for others , similarly he did it to FTJ mhscriep , ECL etc but the consequencies tamed him and for fear of his life he only petitioned the state over the post liquidation after the PF lost power , the judge who was expelled was only found wanting during the time when the UPND was in power . M’MEMBE is not going to swim faster in his low waters . God bless mother Zambia.

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY