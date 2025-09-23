M’MEMBE TOASTS PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA’S VICTORY





The Socialist Party of Zambia warmly congratulates Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on his resounding election victory, and extends best wishes for his success as he assumes the high office of President of the Republic of Malawi.





We convey our sincere wishes for the fruitful exercise of Professor Mutharika’s new mandate.



As he embarks upon these responsibilities, we assure him and the people of Malawi of the friendship, brotherhood, and enduring solidarity of the Socialist Party of Zambia.





Professor Mutharika’s triumph is a testament to the strength, determination, and courage of the Malawian people, and to his own resilience in standing firm against poor, corrupt, and unempathetic leadership.





The people of Malawi, and indeed, Africa and the world will be watching with great interest to see how he addresses the nation’s pressing challenges. We have every confidence that under his experienced and steady leadership, opportunities for inclusive national dialogue will open, engaging all sectors of society.





We recognise the immense task that lies ahead of him, and salute his readiness to lead Malawi forward.





We wish Professor Mutharika every success on this new journey of service to his nation.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party