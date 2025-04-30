M’MEMBE URGES LEADERS TO EMBRACE INTEGRITY AND TRUTH



…says while those who deceive, exploit, and lie may hold power temporarily, they would ultimately face justice



Lusaka… Wednesday April 30, 2025 – Dr. Fred M’membe has called on citizens to rise with hope and courage as they work together toward building a just and equal Zambia.



In a good morning address, Dr. M’membe encouraged the public to ground their actions in truth, which he described as the cornerstone of a righteous nation.



He stated that the country’s ongoing struggle was not only political in nature but also moral.



He warned that while those who deceive, exploit, and lie may hold power temporarily, they would ultimately face divine justice.



Referring to Scripture, he cited Revelation 21:8, which warns that “all liars shall have their part in the lake which burns with fire.”



Dr. M’membe interpreted this not only as a warning but also as a directive for leaders to act with honesty and integrity.



Emphasizing the values of the Socialist Party, he reaffirmed their commitment to truth, justice, and solidarity.



He rejected corruption, manipulation, and betrayal, asserting that such vices had no place in the future they envisioned for Zambia.



Dr. M’membe concluded by urging Zambians to join together in building the nation they deserve, leaving readers with a message of empowerment and blessing.