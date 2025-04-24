M’MEMBE URGES ZAMBIANS TO REMAIN HOPEFUL AMID CHALLENGES



…says the struggle might be long, but victory would come to those who endure



Lusaka… Thursday April 24, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr. Fred M’membe has called on Zambians to remain united and resilient in the face of economic and social hardship.



In a heartfelt address to comrades, Dr. M’membe acknowledged the struggles facing many citizens but emphasized the importance of perseverance.



He noted that the current times were difficult, with many people burdened and fighting to make ends meet.



Dr. M’membe stated that injustice continued to weigh heavily on the poor and the working class.





However, he urged the nation not to lose heart, saying that while the road to justice was never smooth, it was always worth traveling.



Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe assured the public that through perseverance and a shared commitment to equality, solidarity, and collective responsibility, the nation could overcome its challenges.



He encouraged citizens to stand together with like-minded individuals and groupings in the pursuit of a just, humane, and dignified Zambia.



He expressed hope for a future in which no one would be left behind — a country where every child had opportunities, every worker was respected, and every citizen’s voice was heard.



Ending his statement on an uplifting note, Dr. M’membe reminded the people that the struggle might be long, but victory would come to those who endure.