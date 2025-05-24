M’MEMBE URGES ZAMBIANS TO UNITE FOR JUSTICE IN SABBATH MESSAGE

Caracas… Saturday May 24, 2025 – In a heartfelt Sabbath message, Dr. Fred M’membe, President of the Socialist Party, has urged Zambians to embrace peace, resilience, and unity in the face of ongoing challenges, while reaffirming his commitment to a better future for the nation.

Dr. M’membe extended warm greetings of peace, strength, and unwavering hope as the country welcomed the Sabbath.

He emphasized that the day should serve as a time of rest and reflection, offering citizens an opportunity to renew their spirits despite the hardships they may face.

He encouraged citizens to reconnect with core values such as compassion, justice, and solidarity, which he described as the foundation of the opposition united front.

According to him, true change requires sacrifice, patience, and resilience, but he expressed confidence that with perseverance, the people would ultimately triumph.

“No oppressive force can silence a people who are united in their pursuit of dignity and justice,” Dr. M’membe stated.

The opposition united front, he noted, should not be seen merely as an unstoppable political force but as a genuine people’s movement rooted in the struggles and dreams of workers, students, marketeers, and the often-overlooked voices across the country.

He declared that when people unite, they become an unstoppable force for change.

Meanwhile, Dr. M’membe called on Zambians to find solace and strength in each other and affirmed his belief that “a better Zambia is not just possible — it is coming.”

He concluded the message by wishing all citizens a happy and reflective Sabbath.