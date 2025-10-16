BREAKING: ZIM COUP STORM! 🔥 MNANGAGWA ACCUSES CHIWENGA OF TREASON IN EXPLOSIVE ZANU PF SHOWDOWN





By BoldTruth Staff



Zimbabwe’s ruling party was rocked by a political earthquake in Harare yesterday as President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched a ferocious attack on his deputy, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, accusing him of treason and warning against a coup plot.





In a tense ZANU PF politburo meeting, Mnangagwa, through Legal Affairs Secretary Ziyambi Ziyambi, unleashed a scathing tirade on Chiwenga, branding his recent internal memo “treasonous” and “a threat to national stability.” The blistering confrontation comes amid a deepening succession war tearing the ruling party apart ahead of its annual conference in Mutare, where Mnangagwa’s allies are pushing to extend his rule beyond 2028, possibly to 2030 or beyond.





Chiwenga, who helped Mnangagwa seize power in the 2017 military coup that toppled Robert Mugabe, now finds himself accused of plotting the same. Party insiders say the Mutare conference could decide Zimbabwe’s political future, as the fight for power reaches a dangerous boiling point.