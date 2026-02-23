Is Mnangagwa Behind the 2030 Agenda Push?



By A Correspondent – Questions are mounting over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s alleged links to the controversial 2030 agenda, following scenes at the National Youth Day commemorations held at Igava Vocational Training Center in Marondera on Saturday.





During the event, a group identified as Young Women 4ED openly sang “Tinoenda Navo VaMnangagwa 2030,” a chant widely associated with calls for the President to remain in office beyond his current term.

Observers noted that Mnangagwa waved toward the chanting supporters, a gesture some have interpreted as tacit approval of the campaign urging him to extend his stay in power beyond 2028.





The development comes at a time when a Constitutional Amendment Bill has been tabled in Parliament seeking to extend the President’s term of office, further intensifying speculation that the 2030 agenda may have backing from the highest office.





Critics argue that the combination of public displays of support and proposed legal changes raises concerns about the future of Zimbabwe’s electoral cycle.-ZimEye