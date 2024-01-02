Mnangagwa congratulates DRC’s Tshisekedi on re-election

President Mnangagwa has congratulated DRC President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo on his re-election after garnering over 70 percent of the vote, according to results announced by the electoral commission yesterday afternoon.

Over 18 million Congolese turned up to cast their votes on December 20 last year.

In a statement this afternoon, President Mnangagwa said: “I am pleased to warmly congratulate you on your re-election as the President of Democratic Republic of Congo. Your re-election to the highest office is a re-affirmation of the confidence and trust that the people of the Congo have in your leadership to a more prosperous Congo.

“As you assume the onerous responsibilities of the office, I look forward to resuming our cooperation and close personal interaction to enhance the cordial relations that happily subsist between our two fraternal countries for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

“I also wish to assure you of my continued readiness to work with you at the regional, continental and international levels to advance common aspirations.”

President Mnangagwa also took the opportunity to wish President Tshisekedi good health and success in leading his country to prosperity, as well as peace for the people of the DRC.

President Tshisekedi beat businessman Mr Moise Katumbi who came second with 18 percent of the vote.

Mr Martin Fayulu, a former oil company executive, received 5 percent of the vote while a physician and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Dr Denis Mukwege, got less than 1 percent.

The election had over 40 percent turnout.

DRC election chief Mr Denis Kadima said the results would be sent to the constitutional court for confirmation and candidates opposing the results have two days to file their claims, and the constitutional court has seven days to decide.

Final results are expected on January 10, and if there is no challenger, President Tshisekedi is expected to be sworn in at the end of the month.

As happened in Zimbabwe, DRC opposition parties rejected the results before their announcement saying the polls were not free and fair, without substantiation.

Last week, there were confrontations between supporters of Mr Fayulu and police officers, who fired tear smoke at protesters who were throwing stones from the opposition party’s headquarters in Kinshasa.

