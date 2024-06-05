Mnangagwa consolidating power through Zanu-PF “cell restructuring exercise”

In a move seen as a bid to consolidate power and eliminate opposition within the ruling Zanu-PF party, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has suspended all internal elections until the completion of an ongoing “restructuring exercise” of cell structures countrywide.

The restructuring exercise, announced by politburo member Mike Bimha, aims to dismantle existing cell structures and set up new ones that are more party-centric rather than aligned to individuals.

A source within the ruling party told Nehanda Radio that the strategy is potentially aligned with Mnangagwa’s plan to extend his term of office beyond 2028.

It is believed that the President wants to amend the constitution to facilitate his plan to hang onto power beyond the 2028 constitutional limit.

The source believes that the G-40 remnants are still present in the party structures, posing a significant threat to Mnangagwa’s ambition.

“The first thing to understand in Zanu-PF is the importance of cell structures. Those are the backbone of the party. If you’re a Zanu-PF leader and you want to consolidate your power, you start with the cells,” the source.

“By reorganising the cell structures, Mnangagwa may be seeking to consolidate his power within the party, ensuring that loyalists are in key positions and potential challengers are sidelined. Remember that the G-40 remnants are still influential within the party itself.

“When we talk about the G-40, we are talking about a faction within Zanu-PF that is opposed to Mnangagwa’s leadership.

“The restructuring exercise could help the current leader to sideline this group and allow him maintain control and pave the way for a potential term extension.”

Bimha stated that the current cell structures served the interests of influential party individuals, leading to disharmony within the party.

“We ended up with fake cells that were not set up through genuine means, with some members smuggled in from elsewhere, causing disharmony within the party,” Bimha said.

The new cell structures will have no limits on membership and will focus on growing the party’s membership base. Bimha urged party organs and structures to welcome members from other political parties.

“We used to have challenges in other provinces where some party leaders barred returning members fearing of losing their positions to them. Our message is the party is not about positions. Let us ensure that these people re-join the party,” he added.

Mnangagwa’s plan to extend his term of office beyond 2028 is fiercely being resisted by his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, a section of the military and other senior Zanu-PF politicians.