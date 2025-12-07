Mnangagwa Hands Over 26 Vehicles and US$600k to Women’s League, Young Women 4ED

President Mnangagwa Hands Over Vehicles and Funds to ZANU PF Women’s League and Young Women 4ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a major donation of vehicles and financial support to the ZANU PF Women’s League and the Young Women 4ED affiliate.

He said the gesture aims to strengthen mobilisation and development work across the country.

In a post on X, the President said the support was made possible through the contribution of businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

21 Vehicles for Women’s League

President Mnangagwa said he presided over the handover ceremony of 21 vehicles dedicated to enhancing the work of the Women’s League.

The fleet includes six Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR vehicles allocated to the organisation’s top six leadership, as well as ten Toyota Hilux GD6 Double Cabs for the party’s ten provinces.

The Women’s League also received US$500,000, which he said will be shared equally among the provinces to boost development and empowerment initiatives.

Support for Young Women 4ED

In line with the Second Republic’s philosophy of leaving “no one and no place behind”, Mnangagwa said five Toyota Hilux GD6 Double Cabs were also handed over to Young Women 4ED.

The youth-focused affiliate body, which supports government and party programmes, further received US$100,000 to facilitate mobilisation and empowerment activities.

Mnangagwa Praises Wicknell Chivayo

The President credited the donations to businessman Wicknell Chivayo, whom he described as a patriotic young Zimbabwean committed to national development.

He applauded Chivayo’s philanthropy and encouraged other young entrepreneurs to follow his example in supporting national and party initiatives.

“These donations have been made possible through the generous support of a young patriotic businessman, Mr. Wicknell Chivayo,@wicknellchivayo whose philanthropy and charitable commitment to National development are exceptional. His dedication to our revolutionary mass Party, ZANU PF, and his deep belief in the empowerment of women and young people reflect the true spirit of our national philosophy that Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo. I applaud him and encourage other young business people to emulate such outstanding patriotism and efforts to advance the developmental agenda of our beloved Nation.”