Mnangagwa Hints at Staying in Power as He Declares Country’s “Sovereignty”





Tinashe Sambiri– President Emmerson Mnangagwa used the burial of national hero Brigadier General (Rtd) Samuel Mpabanga at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday to deliver a speech that many observers interpret as a subtle signal of his willingness to remain in office amid debate over the Constitutional Amendment Bill.





Addressing mourners, Mnangagwa emphasized unity and sovereignty, declaring that “the unitary indivisibility of Zimbabwe must be jealously guarded.”





While framed as a call for national cohesion, critics argue the message comes at a time when concerns are mounting over possible constitutional changes that could extend his stay in power.





The President said Government was scaling up policies and programmes to fulfil the aspirations of the liberation struggle, insisting that national unity, peace and development remain central to his administration’s agenda.





However, detractors say the repeated invocation of the liberation war is increasingly being used to justify tightening political control.



“We remain an independent, free and sovereign people, a friend to all and an enemy of none, driven by our national interests,” Mnangagwa said. He added: “Zimbabwe is an independent country. We shall do that which is right and necessary for us so that our people can enjoy a higher quality of life and well-being.”





For some analysts, the remark — that Zimbabwe will do “that which is right and necessary for us” — appears to underscore a readiness to push ahead with controversial constitutional changes despite domestic and international criticism.





Mnangagwa told mourners that devolution and decentralisation programmes were being accelerated to ensure inclusive development.





“Numerous progress are ongoing in various districts of the province to improve road infrastructure, water availability, agriculture productivity and energy access,” he said. Yet opposition voices have long questioned the tangible impact of these promises, citing persistent service delivery challenges across the country.





The late Brigadier General Mpabanga, born in 1956 in Gwanda, Matabeleland South, was described by the President as a loyal and disciplined cadre who played a significant role in the liberation struggle.





Mpabanga joined ZIPRA in 1977, received military training abroad and was later attested into the Zimbabwe National Army at independence in 1980. He rose through the ranks and retired in August 2022, upon which he was promoted to Brigadier General.





Mnangagwa praised the late general’s humility and dedication, saying, “His leadership, commitment and adaptability inspired many.” He also urged young people to draw lessons from liberation war heroes and defend Zimbabwe’s sovereignty.





However, critics argue that calls to defend sovereignty are increasingly being framed in ways that marginalise dissenting voices, particularly those opposing constitutional amendments perceived as consolidating executive power.





Meanwhile, Government announced that this year’s Independence Day celebrations will be held in Matabeleland South, the late general’s home province — a move some observers see as politically symbolic at a time when national unity is being strongly emphasised from the highest office.-ZimEye