Mnangagwa is a ‘coward’, says Clive Malunga

Veteran musician and war veteran Clive Malunga has taken a bold stance against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s pursuit of a third presidential term, questioning the legitimacy of the 82-year-old Zanu-PF leader’s continued stay in power. In a video that has since gone viral, Malunga declared that Mnangagwa’s survival in office is not a product of his political shrewdness, but rather the will of God.

“VaMnangagwa 2030 havaisvike. Kana vakaita zvekutamba 2030 havaisvike. Sei ndirikudaro nekuti vaMnangagwa havasi Mwari,” said Malunga, founder of the Jenaguru Arts Centre, during his remarks. He expressed disbelief at the president’s claims of remaining in power past 2030, asserting that life and leadership are gifts bestowed by God, not by political maneuvering.

Malunga’s comments are a direct challenge to Mnangagwa’s ambition, with the musician questioning his ability to fulfill his promise of staying in power well beyond the next decade. He suggested that the president’s claims were not only unrealistic but also presumptuous, given that Mnangagwa “isn’t God.”

In a subsequent post on his social media platform X, Malunga doubled down on his criticism, unapologetically confronting the president and anyone who might take offense at his remarks. “Yes, I clearly said it, Mnangagwa won’t see 2030 or even 2026 because he isn’t God and he wasn’t appointed by God to be President of Zimbabwe,” Malunga wrote. “In fact, Mnangagwa is a useless coward, I’ve nothing to fear and here is me, Zimbabwe is boiling whilst he’s busy creating his dynasty, to hell.”

Malunga, who is best known for his hit song Nesango, expressed grave concern over the socio-economic challenges Zimbabwe faces under Mnangagwa’s leadership. He pointed to the nation’s worsening economic conditions, poverty, and corruption as evidence of a failing government.

The musician’s outspoken criticism of the president is not a new phenomenon. In 2022, Malunga condemned Mnangagwa’s administration, calling it corrupt and retrogressive. He took issue with the president’s frequent overseas trips, urging Mnangagwa to create favorable conditions in Zimbabwe akin to those he admires in other countries. Additionally, Malunga criticized the underutilization of Zimbabwe’s vast natural resources, particularly in relation to the missing US$15 billion in diamond revenue from Chiadzwa.

Malunga’s recent statements have sparked debate within Zimbabwe’s political circles, with some speculating that his attacks on Mnangagwa may be driven by internal factional disputes within the ruling Zanu-PF party. There are rumors that Malunga may have the backing of certain elements within the party, emboldening him to speak out against the president’s leadership.

Since the military coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe in 2017, criticizing the sitting president has become a serious offense in Zimbabwe, with numerous critics facing arrest and prosecution. Despite this, Malunga’s fearless stance continues to resonate with many Zimbabweans frustrated by the current political and economic climate.

As discussions intensify around Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term, Malunga’s comments have once again highlighted the growing divisions within the political landscape and the increasing dissatisfaction among sections of the population with the ruling government’s direction.