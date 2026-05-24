“MNANGAGWA IS FINISHED!” RETIRED GENERAL CLAIMS CHIWENGA’S TAKEOVER IS ALREADY SEALED



A retired liberation war commander has sensationally claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa is fighting a losing battle to remain in power, insisting the ruling party’s powerful military-linked structures have already chosen Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as Zimbabwe’s next leader.





Speaking in explosive remarks, General Sigauke said he had “worn the uniform long enough to know what real power looks like,” boasting of his liberation war credentials and past involvement in the feared Joint Operations Command.





The retired general claimed the 2017 removal of former president Robert Mugabe was never about true reform, but merely the beginning of a carefully managed transition inside ZANU–PF.





According to Sigauke, Mnangagwa was always viewed as a temporary “bridge leader” tasked with stabilising the system before power eventually shifted again.





He alleged that senior military figures, war veterans and provincial party structures were quietly rallying behind Chiwenga, while Mnangagwa’s allies publicly insist there is “no vacancy” in the presidency.





Sigauke further claimed that any eventual transfer of power would likely be presented as a peaceful and voluntary retirement rather than a dramatic political showdown.