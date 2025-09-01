Mnangagwa leaves Rome, off to Chinese Anniversary

President Mnangagwa is expected to arrive in Beijing today ahead of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World Anti-Fascist War commemorations set for Wednesday.

He will join 26 other Heads of State and Government, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, at Tiananmen Square for a military parade and related events hosted by China. The commemoration marks the 1931–1945 conflict in which an estimated 35 million Chinese were killed or wounded, with Japan surrendering in September 1945.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to China, Abigail Shoniwa, said Mnangagwa is among a select group of African leaders invited, underscoring the depth of ties between Harare and Beijing. “China was with us during our liberation struggle and trained some of our liberation fighters, among them the President. Our relationship has grown stronger over the years,” she said.

While in China, Mnangagwa will also hold bilateral talks with President Xi Jinping to deepen co-operation across politics, trade, security, culture, and international coordination — pillars of the Five-Star Ironclad partnership framework established last year.

China is Zimbabwe’s top trading partner and largest investor, with cumulative investments exceeding US$4,4 billion and bilateral trade reaching US$3,8 billion in 2024, up 24 percent year-on-year. Major projects include the Hwange Units 7 and 8 expansion, Kariba South Hydro Power Extension, airport upgrades, and the new National Pharmaceutical Warehouse.

Mnangagwa is also expected to meet Chinese companies with interests in Zimbabwe. Last month, the two countries signed a US$55 million Economic and Technical Co-operation Agreement and exchanged letters for food assistance worth US$6,9 million.

China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Hong Lei said the war’s legacy continues to inspire liberation movements worldwide, adding that Beijing remains committed to global peace, development, and inclusive economic growth.-The Herald