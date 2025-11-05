Mnangagwa meets losing ZANU-PF candidates to strengthen party unity and strategy

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has met with ZANU-PF candidates who lost in the 2023 House of Assembly elections, now serving as shadow MPs, at his Sherwood farm in Kwekwe. The meeting was aimed at hearing their concerns and reinforcing their role in maintaining party visibility and cohesion ahead of future elections.

The engagement followed a letter from one of the Bulawayo-based shadow MPs requesting resources to sustain ZANU-PF’s presence in his constituency outside the formal campaign period. The MP argued that consistent visibility would help the party gain traction and avoid last-minute mobilization.

Sources within the party described the meeting as a rare and strategic gesture of leadership, with Mnangagwa demonstrating his commitment to inclusivity and unity. “The meeting between our First Secretary and losing MPs holds significance for several reasons. It shows efforts to maintain party unity and reinforces the mantra of leaving no one and no place behind,” said one insider.

The gathering was also seen as a move to prevent defections and ensure that all members feel valued, regardless of electoral outcomes. It provided a platform for the president to discuss key policies and align shadow MPs with the party’s broader vision, including the goal of achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Attendees were given space to express grievances and share ideas that they might not be able to raise in Parliament. The meeting also served as an opportunity for ideological reinforcement, with Mnangagwa reaffirming ZANU-PF’s core values and offering guidance on the party’s stance on critical national issues.

Sources said the president provided philosophical grounding and mentorship, helping MPs navigate leadership roles, internal party dynamics, and strategic decision-making. The session also addressed conflict resolution and coalition-building within the party.

One MP who attended the meeting, speaking anonymously, praised Mnangagwa’s approach. “We would like to thank our First Secretary and President for such an engagement. He has shown that support for the party comes from all corners. He has built trust and strengthened his relationship with party members. Well done, Mr President.”