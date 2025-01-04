President Emmerson Mnangagwa Removes Energy Minister Amid Worsening Loadshedding

In an unexpected development, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed the Minister of Energy and Power Development Edgar Moyo and replaced him with July Moyo amid prolonged load shedding.

Edgar Moyo has taken over as Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, a position that was held by July Moyo.

The changes come at a time when Zimbabwe is facing severe electricity problems with households and companies going up to 20 hours or days without electricity.

President Mnangagwa Removes Energy Minister

Edgar Moyo had been appointed Minister of Energy in September 2023, taking over from Soda Zhemu, who transitioned to lead the Ministry of Mines. Now, in another strategic shift, President Mnangagwa hopes the reassignments will address the pressing electricity issues and boost overall government performance.

Announcing the changes, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, stated they were made under subsection 1 of section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

“In terms of Subsection 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reassigned the under-list. Ministers as follows:

Hon. J.G. Moyo, M.P. Minister of Energy and Power Development.

Hon. E. Moyo, M.P.: Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

The re-assignments are with immediate effect,” the statement read.

President Mnangagwa Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle in 2025

These reappointments come just a week after President Mnangagwa hinted at a broader cabinet reshuffle in 2025. Speaking during a Christmas Day interview with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), the President underscored the need for reflection and evaluation among leaders.

“This is the season to reflect, not just on personal matters, but on professional performance. Those entrusted with leadership must evaluate their contributions to the people of Zimbabwe,” he said.

He hinted at further cabinet adjustments, suggesting a more comprehensive reshuffle could follow in 2025. However, he emphasised the importance of careful consideration and timing for such decisions.

“We must look at that and say this was my team, this is the team that has delivered our vision. Or does it require interrogating it? And are you going forward with that team like you were saying? No, I can’t release it now, I’ll make my statement after January 1, 2025. This is because, at this moment, everybody is celebrating Christmas. Without me, how shall we? I said don’t go and do what I will be doing. We reflect on how we’ve worked as a team and what weaknesses have I identified, what is necessary for me to strengthen, to execute government work,” he added.