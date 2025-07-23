Mnangagwa to hand over SADC chairmanship to Madagascar

The Republic of Madagascar is putting the final touches on its preparations to host the 45th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit of Heads of State and Government next month, as the island nation gears up to assume the bloc’s rotating Chairmanship from Zimbabwe.

The high-profile Summit will see President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially handing over the SADC leadership to Madagascar, which will steer the organisation for the next year, through to August 2026.

A delegation from the SADC Secretariat, led by Deputy Executive Secretary for Corporate Affairs, Dr. Judith Kateera, is currently in Madagascar to assess the country’s state of readiness ahead of the crucial meeting. In a statement, the Secretariat confirmed that the mission aims “to discuss the state of preparedness of the Republic of Madagascar for the Summit.”

The visiting team conducted site inspections at key infrastructure, including Madagascar’s main international airport and select hotels, evaluating their suitability to host Heads of State, government officials, and other dignitaries expected to attend. Feedback and guidance were provided to ensure that the facilities meet the standards required for a successful SADC event.

During the visit on July 21, the delegation paid a courtesy call on Madagascar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Rafaravavitafika Rasata. She expressed appreciation for the SADC Secretariat’s partnership in ensuring Madagascar delivers a seamless Summit.

“I commend the SADC Secretariat for their commitment and dedication in working with our country to ensure that Madagascar delivers a successful Summit,” said Minister Rasata. She reaffirmed Madagascar’s readiness and determination to host the regional event to the highest standards.

Dr. Kateera expressed satisfaction with the preparations observed so far.

“I am grateful for the good work put into preparations for the Summit,” she said. “We are confident that Madagascar is ready to deliver a successful event.”

The delegation is also expected to meet with Madagascar’s Minister of Finance to fine-tune logistical and financial planning ahead of the Summit.

This year’s Summit carries added significance as Madagascar prepares to take over the SADC Chairmanship, a central feature of the annual gathering where regional leaders discuss and adopt key strategies to advance regional integration, peace, and economic development across Southern Africa.

As is tradition, the Summit will be preceded by a meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers, tasked with preparing and clearing the working documents that will shape the agenda for the Heads of State and Government.

With just weeks to go, Madagascar appears poised to welcome the region, confident in its preparations and eager to lead the 16-member bloc into its next phase of cooperation and development.