Mnangagwa warned against violating constitution over term extension

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been warned against violating the Constitution by seeking to extend his term of office to 2030, a move critics say would undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic foundations.

The warning came from a popular opinion writer known as Patriotic Papa JC, who likened the Constitution to a binding “cult agreement” that cannot be altered at will.

“Mnangagwa must know that by taking oath, he was joining a Zimbabwean constitutional cult. You don’t walk out of a cult so simply. You don’t change the cult’s rules and oath at will,” he posted.

He argued that the Constitution clearly limits the presidency to two five-year terms, and any attempt to amend it for personal gain would set a dangerous precedent.

“2028 – Mnangagwa screaming, wailing, laughing or jumping – he must relinquish power and elections must be held,” he added.

The remarks come amid growing speculation about internal ZANU PF dynamics and possible constitutional amendments ahead of the 2028 election cycle.