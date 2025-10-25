‘Mnangagwa won’t serve beyond 2028’: ZANU-PF insider, opposition confirm

A ZANU-PF insider has claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not seek office beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms, ending in 2028, despite growing speculation around the controversial “ED2030 Agenda.” The insider, speaking anonymously, suggested that Mnangagwa is quietly grooming businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei as a potential successor, sidelining Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in the process.

The alleged succession strategy, which includes Tagwirei’s co-option into the ZANU-PF Central Committee, is viewed by some as a move to dilute Chiwenga’s influence and create space for alternative contenders such as July Moyo. The insider also hinted at internal party tensions stemming from a supposed gentlemen’s agreement linked to the 2017 coup, which had positioned Chiwenga as Mnangagwa’s eventual successor.

Opposition voices, including Wilbert Mubaiwa of the National People’s Congress (NPC), echoed skepticism about the 2030 narrative, framing it as a political distraction. “We are focusing on the 2028 elections in whatever form they will come,” Mubaiwa said, asserting NPC’s readiness to challenge the status quo.

Observers warn that the ED2030 campaign could fracture ZANU-PF and invite backlash from both domestic and international actors, undermining the economic progress claimed by the Second Republic since 2017. Constitutional experts like Tendai Biti have cautioned against any attempt to extend presidential term limits, citing risks of political instability.

As factional tensions mount, the party faces pressure to clarify its succession roadmap and uphold constitutional norms. Whether Mnangagwa will step aside in 2028 or pursue an extended tenure remains a defining question for Zimbabwe’s political future.