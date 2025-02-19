Mnangagwa’s 2030 withdrawal violates ZANU-PF Conference resolution

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will continue to serve beyond the maximum term limit as adherence to the party structures’ demand and last year’s conference resolution number one, ZANU-PF insiders and influential members under his faction have vowed.

Mnangagwa’s camp claimed that the President is legally bound to continue serving as the first secretary of the party and no further succession will take place outside the resolutions made in Bulawayo.

“Comrade this is politics and we will stick to conference resolution number 1 which is an expression that the masses wanted President Mnangagwa to continue at the helm until or beyond 2030. We will stick to that resolution and anything outside that will be as good as tampering with our constitutional resolutions,” the defiant source and loyalist said.

“We cannot betray the masses’ conference resolution expression in an effort to impress a small pressure group. We stick to the means and processes which do not violate resolutions unanimously made by the party structures,” the source added.

“We are not going to succumb to pressure from a small pressure group with its purported act to overturn the will of the people. We will use any means possible to force the President to adhere to the conference resolution which endorsed him as the sole candidate until and beyond 2030,” the source added.

“The President is not going to withdraw from carrying on until 2030 and we will either convince him that the masses within and outside our structures have demanded that you should carry on. Withdrawal will be the greatest betrayal to ZANU-PF structures and violation of our party constitution driven from resolutions by the last conference which endorsed him,” the source said.

Meanwhile, when contacted by this publication’s news crew on the way forward in making sure that they will adhere to conference resolution number 1 versus recent pronouncement and clarity by Mnangagwa towards staying beyond 2030, the party’s Secretary-General, Obert Mpofu was evasive to answer but claimed that the party will follow what the President said.

“Yes the resolution for him to stay beyond 2030 was made before, during and after our conference held in Bulawayo. My brother, let me tell you the truth, we will only listen to what the President has said. We cannot change or overturn what he said, we just follow,” Obert Mpofu said.

Further asked what they would do and how they would address those structures that endorsed President Mnangagwa’s stay in power beyond 2030, and if it would not violate their party constitution or conference resolution, Mpofu was evasive again.

“Yes, they endorsed him, but if he does not want to serve beyond that time frame, it is beyond our control please. As for violating the resolutions, I can’t answer you on that, but what I can assure you is that we will stick to what the President has said,” Mpofu further promised.

ZANU-PF spokesman, Christopher Mutsvangwa (then) claimed that succession into the party’s helm is done through the ballot not the bullet system. Addressing the media during a press briefing then, Mutsvangwa said the party will only follow what the structures have said and nothing outside that will be entertained.

A viral video has also surfaced where Mnangagwa loyalists (featuring War Veteran Douglas Mahiya, Presidential Advisor, Paul Tempter Tungwarara, among others) are vowing to persuade him to continue serving beyond 2030.

Despite pressure from loyalists backing the most feared and powerful Army Commander, General (Retired) Chiwenga, Mnangagwa is caught in between conference resolution number 1 and pressure to pass the baton his deputy. Claims are that the two had a secret and well-planned succession agreement which would first enable Mnangagwa to lead and leave the baton to Chiwenga if he served his constitutional terms.

Facing pressure from war veterans and other circles backing Chiwenga to takeover, Mnangagwa summoned state and few selected privately-owned media editors to announce that he would not seek to serve beyond the maximum limit.