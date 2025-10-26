Mnangagwa’s time ‘running out’

People’s Progressive Party of Zimbabwe (PPPZ) leader Timothy Mapfumo Chiguvare has declared that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s time in office is coming to an end, despite Zanu-PF’s recent resolution to extend his term by two years.

At its National People’s Conference held last week, Zanu-PF adopted a resolution instructing Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, who also serves as the party’s legal secretary, to begin the process of implementing the term extension.

However, Chiguvare said the country’s worsening economic situation would make it impossible for Mnangagwa to cling to power beyond his current mandate.

“The situation in the country will force us to have elections soon. There is no way the people of Zimbabwe can allow elections after 2028,” Chiguvare said.

He argued that widespread poverty, inflation, and unemployment would trigger a demand for political change at the ballot box.

“The people are suffering because of the government’s failure to manage the economy,” he said, adding that Zimbabwe’s vast mineral wealth could transform the country’s fortunes if properly harnessed.

“We know our country is one of the richest in the world. It has all the minerals that can turn it around in six months.”

Chiguvare said his party, founded in 2008 to promote inclusive governance, had developed a viable plan to revive the economy and restore Zimbabwe’s former status as the breadbasket of Africa.

In response, Zanu-PF director of Information Farai Marapira dismissed Chiguvare’s remarks, accusing the PPPZ leader of seeking publicity.

“The ruling party has consistently empowered citizens through various policies,” Marapira said. “PPPZ is just a fly-by-night opposition party looking for relevance.”

The ruling party’s push to extend President Mnangagwa’s term has sparked growing debate within political circles, with critics warning that such a move would undermine constitutionalism and erode democratic accountability.

Source – Newsday