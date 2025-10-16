Mnangagwa’s Unfiltered Response To Chiwenga Allegations In Charged Politburo Showdown [FULL TEXT]

In this post, we publish in full the verbatim response by Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi, Secretary for Legal Affairs, on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to an untitled document authored by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and presented at a charged Politburo meeting on 17 September 2025.

Response To An Untitled Document Presented To His Excellency The President On 17 September 2025

From: The Secretary For Legal Affairs, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi

Introduction

The document under discussion was presented to His Excellency, the President, by Vice President Comrade Dr C.D.G.N Chiwenga who personally took authorship of the same.

Consequently, I was mandated to look into the document and come up with a summarised response, as I hereby do. In preparing my response, the following legal instruments were examined:

Constitution of Zimbabwe

Constitution of the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU PF)

Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23]

Interpretation Act [Chapter 1:01]

Public Entities Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 22:23]

Any other texts deemed necessary

Your Excellency, members of the Presidium and the Politburo, allow me now, therefore, to present my response in the chronological order in which the allegations were presented in the document. In my presentation, I will first go through the issue highlighted and then respond accordingly.

Paragraph 1

Issue:

Comrade President, we undertook Operation Restore Legacy with a sacred mandate: to reclaim our nation from the jaws of corruption and to restore the dignity, prosperity, and sovereignty of Zimbabwe for its people.

Response:

This paragraph seems to be the Preamble to the document presented to His Excellency, the President. It summarises the events of November 2017 in a manner that however evokes emotions. In the absence of any contextual background, this is therefore mere political rhetoric and of no consequence.

Paragraph 2

Issue:

Comrade President, in November 2017, we took a bold and necessary step to remove former President Robert Mugabe from power because:

he sought to manipulate our Constitution for personal gain.

he allowed certain individuals and family to seize his executive authority and abuse it.

he ignored the suffering of the people while a corrupt elite looted with impunity.

he turned ZANU-PF into a personal fiefdom, disregarding its founding values.

Response:

There is no evidence to substantiate the claim of constitutional manipulation by the former President. In fact, there is nothing to indicate that Operation Restore Legacy was done because the former President was manipulating the Constitution for personal gain.

Constitutional manipulation entails amending, altering, or repealing the Constitution in a way that benefits the individual or his or her allies.

The only amendment effected to the current Constitution during the tenure of the former President was the amendment of section 180, a provision which deals with the appointment of judges.

This whole paragraph regrettably portrays the late former President (May His soul continue to rest in Peace) as the manipulator and chief perpetrator, yet he was a victim of manipulation by certain named individuals who, following due process, were later charged for their alleged criminal activities.

To sum up this paragraph, I submit that Operation Restore Legacy was about removing alleged criminals around the former President. The latter consequently resigned, having taken into consideration the circumstances of the moment and the will of the people. Denigration of our founding fathers or those who came before us is not only disrespectful but also reprehensible.

Paragraph 3

Issue:

During November 2017, we risked everything – our lives, our freedom, our futures – to restore and defend our legacy, the Party and the Constitution.

Response:

It is denied that only a few individuals, particularly the writers of this document, sacrificed their lives for the attainment of Operation Restore Legacy. Zimbabweans from all walks of life rose and participated in and supported Operation Restore Legacy. Let us acknowledge the collective effort that made Operation Restore Legacy possible and desist from claiming heroism for work done by many.

There is no denying that Operation Restore Legacy had significant backing. A considerable amount of resources was invested to guarantee its success. It is unlikely that an operation of this scale could have achieved its goals without substantial financial support.

For the record, Mr Kudakwashe Tagwirei put in a total of 5 million litres of fuel, food and other provisions for soldiers as requested by the then CDF, General Chiwenga. Furthermore, he put in one million litres of fuel and 1.6 million USD to the Party.

Therefore, the success of Operation Restore Legacy cannot be attributed to a few individuals. Any such assertions are aimed at distorting the historical narrative for personal and political gain.

Paragraph 4

Issue:

Today, history is repeating itself in the most shameful way Comrade President. Why we find ourselves in this situation is both shocking and shameful.

Response:

In order to arrive at an appropriate comparison of the two scenarios of 2017 and today, it is important to profile the state of the economy as of November 2017 and to date.

In 2017, our economy was characterised by:

Political instability

98% of government revenues being used on salaries

Salary and bonus delays

Embassies owed in excess of USD 27 million

GDP at USD 17 billion and per capita income at USD 1,000

Public debt to GDP at 70%

Fuel shortages and forex crises

Severe droughts of 2015 and 2016

80% of goods in shops were imported

To compare the Zimbabwean economy in 2017 and now is disingenuous, absurd and preposterous, as Zimbabwe under the leadership of President ED Mnangagwa has been the fastest growing economy in the SADC region.

No leadership in the whole world has grown an economy over a 5–6-year period at a comparable rate to this President.

Annexe 1 details a few of his achievements over the past 6 years.

Paragraph 5

Issue:

Comrade President, on several occasions and even abroad, you have informed the nation that you are a Constitutionalist and yet it is now clear for anyone to see that the so-called 2030 Agenda to extend your term of office is real and alive, and this has now taken us back to the ills that led us to November 2017.

Response:

Indeed, the President is a constitutionalist who has not deviated from the Constitution at any time. However, if the people have spoken, should the President disregard the will of the people? The author is patently disregarding the resolutions, and seems unaware of the provisions of Article 6, Section 34, subsections (2) to (5) of the Party Constitution, which outline the powers and functions of the National People’s Conference.

The Conference is mandated to:

(2) review, evaluate and supervise the implementation of resolutions and programmes of the Central Committee, National People’s Conference and Congress;

(3) to make resolutions for implementation by the Central Committee;

(4) to declare the President of the Party elected at Congress as the State Presidential Candidate of the Party; and

(5) to exercise any such powers and authority as may be incidental thereto.

It is therefore clear that resolutions made at the Conference must be implemented as per the provisions quoted above. There were thirty-one (31) resolutions emanating from the last Conference, and Agenda 2030 was resolution number one (1). The people through the Conference came up with these resolutions as per their mandate in terms of the Constitution. There is, therefore, nothing unconstitutional about it.

Furthermore, section 328 of the national Constitution allows for the amendment of the Constitution, and there is nothing illegal about amending or seeking to amend the Constitution.

The above assertion could be a result of the author’s ignorance of the quoted legal provisions. However, such ignorance may be excusable for non-legal persons. What is being referred to as the 2030 Agenda derives from the 2024 resolutions of the Conference. Given the underlying circumstances, any attempt to destabilise the Government on the basis of such falsehoods is tantamount to treason.

Paragraph 11

Issue:

The actions of these criminals, which also include turning your Private office, Comrade President, into a place where key Government decisions are made, demand that strong action be taken immediately to preserve our Party and stability in our Country.

Response:

Regrettably, this is a direct and personal attack on the person of the President. The Office of the President is protected in terms of our Constitution. There are provisions to protect the President whilst in Office. This is done to ensure the maintenance of peace and stability in the country.

Section 10 of our Constitution mandates every person or Government entity to promote peace, stability and national unity. Undermining the Office and authority of the President is a criminal offence in terms of our law and has the effect of eroding the credibility of the President, thereby destabilising our peace, unity and even national security.

The President’s personal residence and private matters are off limits and should not be subject to speculation.

The author has clearly demonstrated his bitterness. To question what happens to the President in his private space is not only immature but also meddling and intrusive. This is a clear demonstration of serious disrespect for the President. A good leader is a good follower. The author has shown that he is not a good follower and therefore cannot be a leader.

Information has been brought from reliable sources that members of the Presidium equally host multitudes at their private places in and around Harare. (I shall not bother to comment whether that is competition with the Principal, as this is not part of my mandate today.)

No one has ever questioned these gatherings nor eavesdropped on what takes place at these private places. By the same token, can we therefore draw an adverse inference that this document was authored at someone’s private farm?

Paragraph 12

Issue:

Comrade President, we discussed issues around the Land Tenure Implementation Committee and we as a Presidium and Cabinet appointed the Party Chairman, Comrade Muchinguri to lead this process and report back on how best we can approach this but to our shock and disbelief, Kudakwashe Tagwirei is now running with this and reversing the Land Reform Program, completely going against the resolutions we made at the 2022 Congress.

Response:

This is not a reversal of the Land Reform programme. This is actually provided for in the country’s Constitution. Previous Party Conference resolutions actually spoke about security of tenure but perhaps because the author was not a member, he is not aware.

Cabinet decisions, including the Land Tenure Programme, are collective decisions. The Executive authority vests in the President and Vice Presidents assist the President.

It is interesting to note how these issues are being raised a year later and well after the members of the Presidium have commenced the personal title deed registration process in compliance with the policy. The fact that this programme has reached the implementation stage demonstrates that the programme was accepted and adopted. The author seems to lack clarity on the implementation Committees and leadership thereof.

The implementation process of the Land Tenure System should not be construed as a reversal of the land reform programme on the basis of the author’s intolerance of an individual who is chairing one of the implementation Committees. For the record, may I state that a previous request to have the Committee present to the Politburo was not heeded.

Paragraph 13

Issue:

Furthermore, Comrade President, these criminals have polluted the concept of Affiliates that we set up to support the Party. The clear intentions that we had of how these Affiliates should complement the Party have now been completely hijacked by these criminals, and we are now seeing Affiliates being more resourced and becoming more powerful and influential than our Organs of the Party.

Response:

This is further evidence of the denial syndrome I have been referring to throughout the document. The issue of affiliates is under the purview of the Commissariat. The matter was comprehensively presented by the National Commissar, and no one challenged it, resulting in it being adopted by the Politburo. So how can the so-called criminals hijack a process that has been endorsed by the Politburo and is reported in the reports of the National Commissar?

The issue of affiliates is not a new invention of the Second Republic. I have it on record that, as far back as 2008, the army created Party affiliates. The author of the document should desist from discouraging the programme on the basis that it perpetuates a process which he does not subscribe to. The truth of the matter is that there is disdain and anger toward resolution number one (1) by the author, which is apparent throughout the document.

Paragraph 14

Issue:

Comrade President, you recall I brought to your attention the treasonous project which has been penned by Jonathan Moyo for our Parliament to implement, the so-called Breaking Barriers Initiative, which is seeking to change our political system and suspend elections to 2035. Not only is this Project treasonous and a huge scandal, and its being done and championed by people like Jonathan Moyo, who we fired from the Party. This Breaking Barriers Initiative has also never been discussed and approved at the Party’s last Congress, nor has it ever been discussed and approved by the Central Committee. We are now watching in shock and disbelief as this project is now being covertly implemented and being funded by these criminals, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Wicknell Chivhayo, Scott Sakupwanya, and Delish Nguwaya, and their associates.

Response:

This is very strange and exposes a lot of covert shenanigans. It is surprising how the writer got hold of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document if it was meant for Parliament. This tendency of stalking officials who are carrying out their duties is regrettable.

There is nothing treasonous about improving a political system. This BBI, which is being referred to, is not strange to us, and it’s actually promoting nation building and cohesion as compared to the author’s divisive and inciteful document.

The BBI is an opposition document which was initially brought to my attention by the leader of the opposition in Parliament, Sengezo Tshabangu, in the company of a General Khumalo from the Vice President’s Office. As a Party, we should appreciate the relationship with the opposition, which has been beneficial to us. There is no proof whatsoever that the BBI Project is being funded by the named individuals. It appears the author is more seized with it and would have assisted us by unpacking it further.

Paragraph 15

Issue:

Comrade President, tirikuti vanhu ava, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Wicknell Chivhayo, Scott Sakupwanya, and Delish Nguwaya, and their associates, ngavasungwe, immediately for these unprecedented crimes they have committed.

Response:

Again, this is another emotional outburst from someone who is in denial of the 2030 resolution. As I alluded to earlier, there are constitutionally established institutions in terms of our Constitution that are mandated to deal with such issues.

The doctrine of separation of powers, the principle of segregation of duties, and the imperative to prevent abuse of power and authority are fundamental safeguards designed to protect citizens from the overreach of those in positions of leadership.

Paragraph 16

Issue:

Tingarambe takatarisa vanhu vachiba more than US$3.2 billion in cash from our state coffers while our people are suffering out there? Even mealie meal is now running out because of maize shortages while we are prioritising paying these criminals, ma hospitals are running out of critical medicines and now the same people who are stealing our assets and resources are now using these resources to hijack power, corrupt our structures and destroy our Party?

Response:

I have already stated that one would assume that due process is a given for the author’s level. On what basis would the President order the arrest of citizens without following due process? This is a manifestation of the denial I have already alluded to.

It is not denied that the individuals now referred to as criminals have been funding the Party for the past 20 years. Surprisingly, they have become criminals all of a sudden.

It should be noted that whenever the Party receives funding from donors, the donors do not dictate how the funds are to be utilised. The allocation of these resources remains the sole prerogative of the Party, guided by its priorities and areas of need.

Contrary to this assertion, currently, there are no mealie meal shortages, and the Government is addressing the hospital issue. However, the former Minister of Health and Child Care must clarify the deterioration in the health sector rather than deflecting blame.

The assertion that these resources are being used to hijack power, corrupt our structures, and destroy our Party is unfounded and must be rejected with the contempt it deserves.

Paragraph 17

Issue:

Comrade President, the time for silence and inaction is over, and we cannot allow these criminals who have stolen from our Government coffers and our Party to start using the same resources to bribe fellow comrades and our structures to get their support, defend and protect them.

Response:

The contents of this paragraph merely recycle what has been stated in earlier parts of the document. The claims are inciteful and part of a trend aimed at destabilisation.

Paragraph 18

Issue:

These criminals are not just enriching themselves; they are using their stolen wealth to capture our Party, manipulate state institutions, and compromise key officials. They are creating a parallel power structure funded by the very state they are destroying. This cannot be tolerated for a single day longer.

Response:

Again, this is a repetition of earlier allegations without any new evidence. The claims are inciteful and must be dismissed as such.

Paragraph 19

Issue:

The time for silence and inaction is over, Comrade President. We, as the Party’s Presidium, have serious issues to immediately deal with that will define our future, and we must immediately prioritise cleaning our house, reclaim our State and our Party from the capture by Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Wicknell Chivhayo, Scott Sakupwanya, and Delish Nguwaya and their associates. We need to reaffirm the sacred principles of the revolution and our legacy, the future of our nation, and the faith of our people depend on the decisive actions we take now.

Response:

The contents of paragraphs 17, 18, and 19 are a regurgitation of the information consistently presented throughout the document. These utterances are inciteful and this strong appetite to bring us back to November 2017 should be nipped in the bud, and any such ambitions should be crushed. Any attempt to destabilise or subvert a constitutionally elected Government is treasonous.

Conclusion

In light of the foregoing, the document is fundamentally flawed, and its averments lack merit. It should be disregarded for failing to appreciate Party procedures and the Constitution.

At its core, it advocates the unlawful removal of a constitutionally elected President — treasonous by nature.

It undermines the President, the Party and the economy. Reckless utterances have contributed to sanctions and investor flight.

The leaking of this document to hostile media suggests violation of the Official Secrets Act. Its narratives resemble those of detractors bent on undermining sovereignty.

Constructive criticism is welcome, but this document is divisive and inciteful. Its author demonstrates ignorance of democracy and Party supremacy. A reorientation course at the Chitepo School of Ideology may be necessary.

Any attempt to stage a coup — through misrepresentation, incitement or treacherous acts — undermines national stability and unity and must be met with immediate censure.