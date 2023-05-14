Sunday, 14th May, 2023.

MNT CALLS FOR URGENT FORENSIC INVESTIGATIONS OF LOOTED STATE RESOURCES BY THE (PF) REGIME.

The Movement for National Transformation ( MNT), is calling on the UPND- Alliance government, to urgently, institute forensic investigations of all looted state resources, by the former ruling Patriotic Front ( PF) regime. This urgent call, comes in the wake of revelations in the media, and Court Reports of hidden assets, money , and properties, in the ‘proxies’ of the Former President and First Lady, Former Ministers, and other Former government Officials.

If graft will end in Zambia, the government, must urgently constitute a Task -Force, to recover all stolen; money, properties , and off- shore assets, by soliciting serious investigstive forensic expertise. Criminal elements, are sophisticated at hidding proceeds of crimes, and therefore, treating graft, softly, will not work. This is a fight by all Citizens, to end corruption in Public interests; past, present, and future, respectively.

Therefore, in order to undertake the much needed task of recovering of the said looted State Assets, in Public Interest, government must urgently constitute a well balanced Intelligence Investigative Task Force (IITF), by all law enforcement Wings, and Intelligence Services, respectively. The Zambian people, have been eagerly waiting, for closure in the fight against graft, to recover stolen State Assets, that seem slowly slipping away, and Criminals are now arrogantly, beginning to utilise their proceeds of crime, freely.

This urgent call, will require the services of ; Investigative Journalism, Investigative Wings, and an Investigative general public, to recover the looted State resources, Properties, and Assets, urgently.

1. INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM.

It is sad, to note that current journalism, hangs in the balance, to investigatively report on the wanton graft that has remained hidden, under the former (PF) regime proxies. Stories have remained uncovered or still hanging and unfollowed, by the Media Houses. Journalism, has fundamentally, remained surface- reporting, devoid of extensive and deep Investigative research, except only for “sensational news” on current affairs, or events, while neglecting issues of serious public interest, like hidden graft of the (PF), sadly.

This call for Investigative journalism, must hold power, especially corrupt power like that of the (PF), accountable. Those who benefited, and are still benefiting from proceeds of crime and corruption, have now developed the boldness to start using their stolen money and Assets, going by recent reports in the media, and Courts of law.

Is this not the right time, for Investigative journalism, to do it’s work in public interests? Where are real Investigative Journalists in Zambia, as guardians or watchdogs of our society, today, to save the public good?

2. INVESTIGATIVE WINGS

This call is for government, to constitute a Forensic expertise Task- Force, which will investigate and fast-track prosecute criminal elements of graft. The Zambia Police (ZP), Anti- Corruption Commission ( ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission ( DEC), Zambia State Intelligence Services ( ZSIS), and Financial Intelligence Center (FIC), must consider constituting a robust Investigative Intelligence Task Force ( IITF), for all intents and purposes.

The Criminal mind hides, and Investigative wings, must do their work, before the due process of prosecution, in our Criminal Justice System. This calls for forensic expertise, and Investigative undertakings and commitment of resources, by the State, and government, respectively.

3. INVESTIGATIVE GENERAL PUBLIC.

The General Public, at law are the chief prosecutors of crimes, in our jurisdiction. Criminals, who were corrupt live in our communities and we all know them, how they became rich overnight! Therefore, it is in their interest to be involved in the process of recovery of all looted State resources, properties, and assets, under the (PF) corrupt regime.

Crime, is a public wrong, against Citizens. To win the fight on graft, the power of the People, must be solicited in investigating and prosecuting the same. Time, is now to recover all stolen money, assets, and properties, through secret proxies, urgently, which may be; law firms, individuals, Off- shore accounts, companies, and others.

CONCLUSION.

To recover stolen assets, within the country, and other Off- shore destinations, will require forensic expertise, to track- down and crack – down on hidden; companies and businesses, investments, law firms, and accounts, by proxies of the former regime, urgently.

We the Zambian people, want answers on who stole our money, and where is that money? We call on government, to expedite this process expeditiously and in national interests. Corruption; past, present, and future, must face the same fatal- blow on all, without sacred cows , as Justice, against waton -graft, by public servants.

By:

Dr. Daniel Mvula Shimunza

MNT FOUNDING PRESIDENT.

FOR FIRST WORLD ZAMBIA.

