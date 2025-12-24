Model Amber Rose defends Nicki Minaj for her support of Trump

Amber Rose has come out strongly in support of Nicki Minaj, defending the rapper’s political views and questioning why she has faced backlash for backing former US president Donald Trump.

Speaking during a recent interaction with reporters, Rose, who has openly supported Trump for years, said Minaj is fully entitled to her political beliefs in a free society and has done nothing wrong by expressing them.

According to Rose, criticism of Minaj’s stance is misplaced, stressing that individuals should be allowed to support whoever they choose without being attacked for it.

She also dismissed arguments that Minaj’s support for Trump could alienate her LGBTQ+ fanbase, saying she does not understand why the Trump administration is often labelled as anti-LGBTQ+.

Rose further weighed in on Minaj’s recent appearance at a Turning Point USA event, where the rapper sat down for a discussion with Erika Kirk. Rose spoke enthusiastically about the exchange, describing it in glowing terms.

The outspoken model and media personality made it clear she is unapologetically standing by Minaj, adding that she is more than happy to publicly support her friend’s political choices.

Minaj, whose real name is Nicki Minaj, has drawn significant attention in recent months for aligning herself with Trump and conservative causes, a move that has sparked debate among fans and critics alike.