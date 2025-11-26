Model claims Offset asked for her help to set up Stefon Diggs

An Instagram model by the name Jordyn Gorr took to the social media platform on Monday to claim that Offset asked for her help to set up Stefon Diggs, his estranged wife Cardi B’s new boyfriend.

Per TMZ, Gorr backed her claim by sharing a screenshot of conversations between her and Offset, implying that the latter allegedly intended to set up the NFL star, who recently welcomed a baby boy with Cardi, 33.

“@offsetyrn keep violating me but stay in my phone asking me to help set up steffon,” she wrote alongside three laughing face emojis and a sad face emoji. “Pleaseeee!! super tender,” she added alongside a shrimp emoji.

In one of their conversations on November 16, Offset, 33, allegedly refers to Gorr as an “Opp ass n***a” and tells her to “Give drop or don’t come back around.”

But a source for the MotorSport rapper denied Gorr’s claims, saying that she “has an ongoing beef with Set and is now looking to blow this up into something it’s not. Their feud has no connection to Diggs.”

Offset and Cardi had not responded to Gorr’s claims at the time of this report. Following their split, Offset and Cardi have repeatedly traded jabs on social media. They’re also yet to finalise their contentious divorce.

Last week, Offset denied a report that he posted and later deleted something he allegedly said about his estranged wife Cardi’s newborn son with Diggs, 31, Face2Face Africa reported.

Cardi had claimed that Offset is still “obsessed” with her after he allegedly implied in the social media post, which he vehemently denies posting and deleting, that he could be deemed the father of Cardi’s newborn son with Diggs, TMZ previously reported.



But a spokesperson for Offset said that Cardi “responded to misinformation,” and the post was not from her estranged husband.

“Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated,” the spokesperson told the entertainment news outlet. “Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best.”

The origin of the allegedly fabricated post and how it went viral could, however, not be established.

As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, Cardi did not take the post lightly. “Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not,” she posted on X. “It’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger.. it’s all fun and games until it’s too late.”

“Mf’ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE,” the Am I the Drama? rapper, who shares two daughters and a son with Offset, wrote in another post.

“Sometimes I sleep and I wonder, ‘This is not normal.’ You see crime documentaries … You see s*** on social media about women getting killed every other day,” she also said, per TMZ.