Modi Slams Violence Against Civilians, Puts Netanyahu on the Spot at Knesset

Narendra Modi told Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, that “no cause justifies killing civilians,” in remarks widely seen as a bold moral rebuke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Modi emphasized India’s opposition to terrorism while underlining the importance of protecting civilian lives, creating a diplomatically tense moment amid ongoing military operations.



Despite close defense and technology ties between India and Israel, New Delhi’s message highlighted humanitarian concerns and the need for restraint.

