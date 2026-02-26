Modi Slams Violence Against Civilians, Puts Netanyahu on the Spot at Knesset





Narendra Modi told Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, that “no cause justifies killing civilians,” in remarks widely seen as a bold moral rebuke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





Modi emphasized India’s opposition to terrorism while underlining the importance of protecting civilian lives, creating a diplomatically tense moment amid ongoing military operations.





Despite close defense and technology ties between India and Israel, New Delhi’s message highlighted humanitarian concerns and the need for restraint.