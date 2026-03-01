



Reports that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader, has been named as Iran’s new Supreme Leader,confirming the death of his father as reports claimed.





Now father to son.



Mojtaba has long been considered the shadow power behind the regime, controlling key IRGC appointments, overseeing intelligence operations, and managing his father’s inner circle.





In true USA fashion, they overthrew Khamenei to be replaced by Khamenei. Remember Afghanistan?





And now, propelled by the martyrdom of his father, the fury of his revenge will be felt by the worst two terrorist govts on earth.





It is not a matter of who has nuclear weapons to use but about principled leadership.





Which country attacked by the terror organisation called country has ever seen peace in the last 50yrs? NONE! That is not success.



But Iran is neither Iraq nor Libya.



We wait and see.