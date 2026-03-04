Mojtaba Khamenei sought treatment for impotence during multiple visits to private hospitals in the United Kingdom

Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s Supreme Leader, sought treatment for impotence during multiple visits to private hospitals in the United Kingdom, Daily Mail reported citing a US diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks.

“It required four visits, including a final stay lasting two months, and he eventually had a son who was named ‘Ali’ after the baby’s grandfather,” read the report.

The 2008 cable said Mojtaba Khamenei married in 2004 and made several extended trips to London for medical treatment, naming the Wellington and Cromwell hospitals.

“Mojtaba was expected by his family to produce children quickly, but needed a fourth visit to the UK for medical treatment,” according to the intelligence document.

The cable also described Mojtaba Khamenei as influential inside the Supreme Leader’s office and closely connected to senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while saying that he was not expected to achieve the senior clerical rank typically associated with the role.

https://iranintl.com/en/202603044288