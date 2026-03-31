Mojtaba Khamenei thanks Iraq for backing Iran in war

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Mojtaba Khamenei thanks Iraq for backing Iran in war

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, expressed gratitude to Iraq for its support in the war against the United States and Israel, according to Iranian media



In a rare written statement, he thanked Iraqi religious leaders and citizens for their clear stance against what Tehran calls foreign aggression, despite not appearing in public since taking power



His continued absence has fueled speculation, with officials claiming he is recovering from injuries sustained during earlier airstrikes, while regional alignment behind Iran appears to be quietly strengthening

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