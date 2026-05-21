Mojtaba Khamenei using bin Laden template to survive – Fox News

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has adopted an Osama bin Laden template to survive by staying out of public view, Fox News reported, citing a counterterrorism analyst.

“For the first time in the history of the Islamic Republic, the United States has done to Tehran what it spent two decades doing to al-Qaeda and ISIS,” Omar Mohammed told Fox News Digital.

“The US has driven its leader into the same kind of operational invisibility that bin Laden lived in for 10 years in Abbottabad,” he said.

Mohammed said both men “responded the same way: by ceasing to exist publicly,” adding that bin Laden stopped releasing dated videos around 2007 and relied on audio messages carried by hand.

“Bin Laden stayed hidden for the rest of his life because the moment he surfaced was the moment he died. Mojtaba Khamenei won’t emerge,” he said.