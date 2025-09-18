Mokonyane ready to stand for ANC presidency in 2027



ANC Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane has indicated she is considering a bid for the party presidency at the 2027 elective conference.





Mokonyane said she is ready to stand if nominated, highlighting the importance of women taking on leadership roles within the ANC.





Her announcement has sparked debate within party ranks. Some senior ANC officials have criticized the move, saying it contradicts party guidelines that discourage early declarations of candidacy ahead of the 2026 local government elections.





Mokonyane would join a growing list of potential contenders, likely including SG Fikile Mbalula and Deputy President Paul Mashatile, as the party prepares for its leadership succession discussions ahead of 2027.





The months leading up to the conference are expected to be closely watched, as the ANC navigates internal tensions and emerging leadership battles.