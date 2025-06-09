Moment Captain Ibrahim Traore joined Burkina Faso Muslim soldiers to perform Tabaski prayer on Eid-Adha day

The President of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore has joined others to performed the Tabaski prayer.

He joined in the celebration of Eid al-Adha alongside other soldiers as a sign of solidarity with all the fighting forces.

After the prayer, the Head of State reiterated that religion should serve to unite, to strengthen love for others and for the homeland.

In a statement, the president said “The Defense and Security Forces fighting on the ground draw their faith from religion. It is also there that they cultivate love for their neighbor and love for their homeland in order to fight until the supreme sacrifice.

According to the President of Burkina Faso, praying with the fighters sends a message to the entire nation that everyone should use religion to unite each other.

He stressed that there shouldn’t be any kind of violence or division in the country due to religious differences.

“Each of us should use religion to unite rather than divide us.” He added

Photos of the moment the Burkina Faso leader joined the soldiers and other Muslims for the prayer went viral on social media platforms.