MONDE DESCRIBES 2025 AS DIFFICULT YEAR FOR ZAMBIANS



Patriotic Front (PF) Presidential Aspirant Greyford Monde has described the just-ended year 2025 as one of the most difficult periods in Zambia’s recent history.





Mr Monde cited economic hardship, governance challenges, and national tragedies.



In a New Year’s address, Mr Monde reflected on what he termed “a year etched in our national memory as one of profound trials and heartache,” as the country heads into a pivotal election year.





He noted that deepening poverty had left millions of Zambians struggling to afford basic necessities, while the health sector faced severe strain.





Mr Monde highlighted the withdrawal of approximately K1.4 billion in annual USAID funding for essential medicines and medical supplies, attributing the move to alleged corruption in the supply chain.



He said the funding cut had also led to the loss of thousands of jobs among health workers.





In the agriculture sector, Mr Monde pointed to persistent electricity shortages and delayed payments from the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), which he said had crippled farmers’ ability to purchase inputs for the 2025/2026 planting season.





“As of 31st December 2025, many farmers had not received payment for maize supplied to the FRA, raising fears of reduced output and rising mealie meal prices,” he said.





He also referenced the February 2025 environmental disaster at the Sino-Metals Leach Zambia copper mine, where a tailings dam collapse released 50 million litres of toxic effluent into the Mwambashi River.





“The incident caused widespread ecological damage, including fish kills, crop destruction, and water contamination affecting hundreds of thousands of residents,” he said.





Turning to education, Mr Monde cited the 2025 Primary School Leaving Examination results, which saw over 154,000 pupils fail to progress to Form One.





He attributed the poor performance to systemic issues such as high teacher-pupil ratios and the rising cost of living, which he said contributed to absenteeism and educational inequality.





Mr Monde also criticised the government’s strained relationship with the Church, particularly over controversial constitutional amendments.



He called for renewed dialogue and mutual respect between the state and religious institutions.





Mr Monde expressed concern over what he described as a shrinking democratic space, citing politically motivated arrests, restrictions on assembly, and harassment of opposition figures.





He also called for a dignified resolution to the ongoing standoff over the burial of the late Sixth Republican President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Addressing PF members, Mr Monde urged unity and mobilisation ahead of the 2026 general elections.



“The time for slumber is over. Rise up in defence of our constitutional right to associate freely,” he said.





He further appealed to opposition leaders to set aside personal ambitions and form a united front to challenge the ruling party.



Mr Monde called on citizens to demand an impartial Electoral Commission and commit to peaceful, issue-based campaigns.





“The ballot in 2026 is your most powerful weapon,” he said. “Use it wisely to break the shackles that bind us—to poverty, to fear, to stagnation.”





Mr Monde reaffirmed his commitment to national service, pledging to restore hope, unity, and prosperity if elected.