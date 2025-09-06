MONDE EXPOSES “STOMACH POLITICS” IN PF, LINKS REBEL LEADERS TO UPND PROTECTION





Former Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Hon. Greyford Monde has hit out at Robert Chabinga, branding him as a betrayer of the Patriotic Front (PF) and openly declaring that he is operating under the protection of the UPND government.



Monde reminded Zambians that while PF went through a difficult transition, the process was guided by the party constitution and produced one leader. He emphasized that although there was a power struggle, it was all within the constitutional framework. “At the end of that process, PF emerged with one president. That is what democracy is about,” he said.





The former minister condemned Chabinga for publicly declaring that PF is full of confusion while at the same time claiming to be a leader of the party. “How can you call yourself president of a political party, yet go around campaigning against it? To say that confusion is in our blood what kind of leadership is that? That is not leadership, that is betrayal. That is someone speaking with their stomach, not their brain,” Monde charged.





He further declared that Chabinga is only surviving politically because of the protection he enjoys from the ruling UPND. “If I were to say half the things he has said about diplomats and national leaders, I wouldn’t last 30 minutes outside. But look at the security and protection he enjoys. This is a man who has insulted diplomats, threatened people, and committed political atrocities yet he goes scot-free. That tells you everything about who is protecting him and what his true agenda is,” Monde stated.





Despite Chabinga’s attacks on PF, Monde assured Zambians that the party remains intact and resilient. He warned that the people must not be misled by individuals “on the UPND payroll” who are working tirelessly to weaken the opposition ahead of 2026. “PF is strong. Do not be deceived by those who have sold out. Their mission is to destroy from within, but Zambians know better,” Monde concluded.