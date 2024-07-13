MONEY LENDING COMPANY MANAGER CHARGED WITH 32 COUNTS OF THEFT BY SERVANT

Chinsali Magistrats Count has charged Goodfellow Finance Limited, Chinsali Branch Manager Clifford Chongo with 32 counts of theft by servant involving over K1 million contrary to section 278 of the penal code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Clifford Chongo, 37, is accused of embezzlement of an accumulative sum of K1.480 million from the Goodfellow Finance Limited.

Before Resident Magistrate Georgy Banda was Chongo who appeared yesterday for plea for theft by public servant and pleaded not guilty to all the 32 counts.

In count 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, particulars of the offence are that Chongo being a servant of Goodfellow Finance Limited as Branch Manager, between January 24 and 31 this year allegedly stole several amounts of money ranging from K10, 000 to K100, 000 in the sum of K490, 000, the property of the said lending institution which came into Chongo`s possession by the virtue of his employment.

In counts extending from count 9 to 15, particulars of the offence are that in February 2024, between 22 and 29, the accused allegedly stole a total of K230, 000 in several amounts ranging between K20, 000 to K50, 000.

Further, in counts 16 to 21 between March 1 and 28, 2024, Chongo is accused of having allegedly stolen several amounts ranging in between K10, 000 and K50, 000 totaling to K230,000.

Particulars of the offence in counts 22 to 28 are that on different dates in April this year, the suspect allegedly stole several amounts ranging from K20, 000 to K150, 000 in the total sum of K430, 000.

Lastly, in counts 29 to 32, the accused is charged with theft of stealing several sums of money between K10,000 and K30,000 totaling to K80,000.

All the money was property of Goodfellow Finance Limited, a lending institution that employed the accused as a Branch Manager.

Meanwhile, Chinsali Resident Magistrate Banda yesterday adjourned the matter to August 6 and 7, 2024 for commencement of trial while police bond for the accused has been extended.