Mongolia Prime Minister resigns after his son’s luxury holiday sparks public fury

Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene has resigned following weeks of intense protests sparked by social media posts showcasing his son’s extravagant lifestyle.

The political crisis began after images of Oyun-Erdene’s 23-year-old son, Temuulen, and his fiancée flaunting luxury items showed online.

The items including a black Dior shoulder bag and other high-end shopping bags, during an engagement holiday.

One photo, reportedly posted by the fiancée with the caption “Happy birthday to me,” drew particular attention, alongside another image of the couple kissing in a swimming pool.

The lavish displays raised widespread questions about how the Prime Minister’s family could afford such luxury, prompting an investigation by Mongolia’s anti-corruption agency.

Public frustration, already simmering due to rising inflation, poverty, and perceived government corruption, boiled over into mass demonstrations in the capital, Ulaanbaatar.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Sukhbaatar Square for two weeks, demanding Oyun-Erdene’s resignation and greater government accountability. A petition calling for his ouster garnered over 58,000 signatures.

On Tuesday, Oyun-Erdene lost a parliamentary confidence vote, securing only 44 of the 88 votes cast in the 126-seat State Great Khural, falling short of the required 64 votes to remain in office.

“It was an honor to serve my country and people in times of difficulties, including pandemics, wars, and tariffs,” Oyun-Erdene said after the vote.

He acknowledged, however, that he had focused too heavily on large-scale projects at the expense of social and political issues.

Oyun-Erdene has led Mongolia since 2021. He will serve as caretaker Prime Minister until a successor is appointed within 30 days.