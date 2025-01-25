MONGU CENTRAL MP HON OLIVER AMUTIKE IS LIKELY TO GET MORE THAN 30,000 VOTES FOR MONGU CENTRAL IN 2026 DUE TO MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT IN HIS CONSTITUENCY-



24th January,2025.



Mr Makai, Mongu Constituency Secretary who has presided over as constituency secretary for 10 years, believes that the developments he has witnessed in Mongu since 2021 will allow Honorable Amutike to receive more than 30,000 votes as MP and more than 50,000 votes for President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 General Elections.





WHY WILL HONORABLE AMUTIKE GET MORE THAN 30,000 VOTES IN MONGU IN 2026?



-Honorable Oliver Amutike is the first Mongu Central MP to use CDF and honour the people of Namasho ward by facilitating the construction of a clinic and school. A first since Zambia became independent.



-Honorable Amutike is the first MP in Mongu history to provide full scholarships for Mongu school graduates to study in Algeria.





-The first MP who ensured that a new mortuary, staff house and water reticulation systems were built in Namushakende ward and Yeta ward is OLIVER AMUTIKE.



-The people of Kama Ward are fortunate to have an MP like Honorable Oliver Amutike, who, thanks to an increase in CDF brought about by PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, built the first ever 1 by 3 classroom block known as the Ngalama Community School.





A police station, hospital and a High school are also being built in Kama ward.



-Honourable Amutike will receive more votes in Mongu Central than he did in 2021 because he is the first MP in Mongu to commission a state-of-the-art Local Court at Mabumbu as well as upgrade Mabumbu Centre with new infrastructure at the Primary School and clinic.



-Honorable Amutike remembered the people of the floodplains when he accelerated the construction of Nakaywe Primary School.





-Honorable Amutike, who serves on the Media and ICT committee, is the first MP in Mongu to establish a computer classroom at Tungi Primary School using CDF.



HONORABLE AMUTIKE IS THE FIRST MP IN MONGU CENTRAL TO GIVE PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA 35,089 VOTES IN 2021 AND WILL GIVE EVEN MORE VOTES IN 2026.





– Under Hon Amutike, we have seen the Mongu – Lusaka road being upgraded including the dual road from Shoprite and Lyambai, Libinda roads and the completion of the Mongu-Limulunga road



– A new road will. Soon start from Tapo to Kama as funding is being secured.



– All our local markets in Mongu are receiving upgrades with CDF, such as the Maunyamo market and Mandanga markets, which are already completed.





As a Mongu resident, I am confident that Mongu will continue to develop if we all support the visionary Honorable Oliver Amutike to represent the people of Mongu Central in 2026 and beyond.



✍️ John Makai

Mongu Central Constituency Secretary.