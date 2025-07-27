Mongu MP Hails President Hichilema’s “Steady Hand” in Guiding Zambia



Oliver Mumbuna Amutike, Member of Parliament for Mongu Central Constituency, has strongly supported President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, praising him for guiding Zambia to stability, economic recovery, and inclusive governance.





Hon. Amutike, a prominent figure within the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), spoke passionately to the media on July 26, 2025, highlighting several key areas where he believes President Hichilema’s administration is making significant strides.





“A much-needed steady hand has been brought to the helm of our nation by President Hichilema,” Amutike said.



Right here in Mongu, his determined, methodical, and caring approach is working to improve the lives of Zambians after a protracted period of severe economic hardship and uncertainty.





“One cannot emphasize how hard the President worked to get the debt restructuring agreement. In order to release funds that were sorely needed for social services and development initiatives, this enormous undertaking was necessary. International trust in Zambia has been restored, and the groundwork for long-term growth has been established.





A return to sound financial management is evident. President Hakainde’s administration is devoted to responsible stewardship of public resources, as evidenced by its focus on clearing arrears, limiting spending, and allocating funds to vital sectors like agriculture, health, and education.





The rule of law, judicial independence, and the battle against corruption have all been steadfastly supported by President Hichilema. Attracting investment and guaranteeing justice for all citizens depend heavily on this dedication to good governance.





The free education policy has a revolutionary effect. Thousands of Zambian children, especially the most vulnerable, are seeing their potential unlocked and receiving the resources they need to create a better future. When combined with initiatives to increase access to healthcare, this demonstrates how an administration is making investments in its most precious resource: its citizens.





According to Hon. Amutike, President Hakainde Hichilema is aware that development needs to be implemented throughout Zambia. He genuinely cares about decentralization. The advantages of more regionalized resource allocation and decision-making are starting to become apparent in Western Province, including Mongu Central.





Amutike, who speaks for an area that has traditionally sought more attention to development, highlighted the real effects he sees. “The difference is evident, ranging from increased transparency in agricultural assistance programs to the prioritization of infrastructure projects essential to the connectivity and trade of our region. Under this leadership, there is a resurgence of optimism and the conviction that progress, albeit occasionally slow, is genuine and long-lasting.





Although he acknowledged some obstacles still present, he expressed faith in the administration’s approach. “Time and strong dedication are necessary for recovery from ingrained issues. Instead of providing short-term solutions, President Hichilema is laying a solid foundation for sustained success. He is exactly what Zambia needed—calm, consultative, and economy-driven mind.





Hon. Amutike urged patience and continued national unity in his closing remarks. “We should encourage this course of investing in our people, maintaining democratic principles, and reviving the economy. I am convinced that Zambia is headed toward a better, more prosperous future for everybody because of President Hichilema’s leadership, which is guiding us in the right direction.”



(C) UPND MEDIA