MONZE COUNCIL ADMITS MAKING WRONG ACCOUNTS ENTRY…BUT ASSURES THAT BWEENGWA CDF IS SAFE

THE Monze Town Council has revealed that the local authority made a misplaced entry on its creditors’ ledger that showed as if Nyamba Community School of Hamangaba Ward had received some materials which they had not infact purchased.

Council Public Relations Officer Kanchele Kanchele explains to Byta FM News that the error is as a result of a misplaced entry in the ledger which indicated that the school had used their money.

He says the anomaly was rectified by correctly debiting the money to Choongo Secondary School whose committee collected the materials, and that Nyamba Community School’s creditors ledger remains intact.

According to basic Accounting information, a creditor’s ledger details the outstanding amount that an organization owes (payable to) its vendors or suppliers, complete with all the balance and account information.

The risks of inaccurate financial entries can include bad operational decisions and reputational damage.

Kanchele (in pink shirt) says this was nothing more than an error in the recording process, assuring the people of Hamangaba Ward that their money is safe.

He notes that both schools are located in Bweengwa Constituency and as such fall under the same Constituency Development Fund – CDF account.

Nyamba Community School Parent Teacher Committee – PTC Chairperson Obbie Hazemba (with bag belt across the chest) who was called to the office on Wednesday urged officers to be clear when explaining such mistakes to stakeholders.

He says the misunderstanding was caused by the relevant officers who did not provide timely answers to his query after he discovered that money was missing on the ledger.

Meanwhile, Choongo Primary School’s Contractor, Fit Bubala confirmed receiving the said materials at Choongo Secondary School.

Earlier, The Parent Teacher Committee – PTC at Nyamba Community School were demanding for answers as to where an K11, 785 that was part of their Constituency Development Fund – CDF allocation was taken.

PTC Chairperson Hazemba had said that he was shocked to be informed that his school had spent the money on building materials which they had not ordered or collected.