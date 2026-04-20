Monze East Headmen Urge Jack Mwiimbu to Step Aside Ahead of 2026 Elections
The headmen of newly delimited Monze East constituency in Chipembele have requested Honourable Jack Mwiimbu not to stand as a parliamentarian in the coming general election on 13th August 2026.
Speaking on behalf of 30 headmen, Roy Musunga said traditional leaders and the general public appreciate the work Mr. Mwiimbu has done during his over 25 years as Member of Parliament for Monze Central.
Mr. Musunga said this is the time Monze should try a new person to take over from where Mr. Mwiimbu has left off.
The headmen appreciate Honourable Jack Mwiimbu and are sure that, even if he is not adopted, he can still be given a very big and respected position in this regime given his contribution to the formation of the UPND.
The headman said Mr. Mwiimbu has done his part. Now it is time for another person to also do his or her part in the forthcoming general election.
And Chief Ufwenuka’s Representative
Kizito Hamuchenkwa, said leadership should be exchanged and no one should feel ownership of certain positions. The community believes leadership belongs to the people.
They still respect Mwiimbu’s work and UPND founding role, and suggest he deserves a senior national position even if not adopted as MP
Jack Mwimbu became the Member of Parliament (MP) for Monze Central in 2001. He has held the seat for the United Party for National Development (UPND) continuously since that time, winning subsequent elections in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021. As of 2026, he is considered one of Zambia’s longest-serving MPs.
Mwiimbu’s main rival is Victor Cheelo, a 31-year-old economist and rancher.
Step aside pleasee!!!! Namulya pafula bakalamba!!!!
25 years is a long time…. Some chiefs were born during your tenure in Parliament. Insoni ebuntu. You are educated, behave like one my big brother, eish.
Don’t be like us selfish northerners and eaterners and Luapula tubulus who want to die in Parliament.
Victor Cheelo was six (6) years when Mr Mwiimbu went to Parliament. He is young enough to be your daughter Jackline’s son for heaven’s sake!!!!
Kwamana badala shuwa. Kamu zwaa.
Don’t be like us selfish northerners and eaterners and Luapula tubulus who want to die in Parliament.
Victor Cheelo was six (6) years when Mr Mwiimbu went to Parliament. He is young enough to be your daughter Jackline’s son for heaven’s sake!!!!
Kwamana badala shuwa. Kamu zwaa. Twapatila!!!
Jack Mwimbu says he is standing in a new constituency therefore he is new. Now let me give an example, l don’t know if the skull of the broken hill man is still in a museum in Europe but let us say that old skull is in Europe in a museum, if we measure it’s age using a carbon 14, it will tell us that for instance the skull the artifact is as an example maybe 1000 years old. Now if by chance we negotiate to bring that artifact to the Zambian museum, is it’s age going to reduce?, the answer is no. So badala you can not renew your number of years served as MP in Zambia by going to another constituency