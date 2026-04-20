Monze East Headmen Urge Jack Mwiimbu to Step Aside Ahead of 2026 Elections



The headmen of newly delimited Monze East constituency in Chipembele have requested Honourable Jack Mwiimbu not to stand as a parliamentarian in the coming general election on 13th August 2026.





Speaking on behalf of 30 headmen, Roy Musunga said traditional leaders and the general public appreciate the work Mr. Mwiimbu has done during his over 25 years as Member of Parliament for Monze Central.





Mr. Musunga said this is the time Monze should try a new person to take over from where Mr. Mwiimbu has left off.



The headmen appreciate Honourable Jack Mwiimbu and are sure that, even if he is not adopted, he can still be given a very big and respected position in this regime given his contribution to the formation of the UPND.





The headman said Mr. Mwiimbu has done his part. Now it is time for another person to also do his or her part in the forthcoming general election.





And Chief Ufwenuka’s Representative

Kizito Hamuchenkwa, said leadership should be exchanged and no one should feel ownership of certain positions. The community believes leadership belongs to the people.





They still respect Mwiimbu’s work and UPND founding role, and suggest he deserves a senior national position even if not adopted as MP





Jack Mwimbu became the Member of Parliament (MP) for Monze Central in 2001. He has held the seat for the United Party for National Development (UPND) continuously since that time, winning subsequent elections in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021. As of 2026, he is considered one of Zambia’s longest-serving MPs.



Mwiimbu’s main rival is Victor Cheelo, a 31-year-old economist and rancher.