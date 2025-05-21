Moonga’s Praise Singing Can’t Clean Up UPND’s dismal economic Record- PF

Press Release

For Immediate Release

Date: 21st May, 2025



Moonga’s Praise Singing Can’t Clean Up UPND’s dismal economic Record”





Paul Moonga’s attempt to Polish President Hakainde Hichilema’s Poor economic performance sadly displays lack of seriousness on the part of UPND.





Moonga says HH is not Jesus—no one expected him to be. What we expected was delivery on promises. What we got was a cocktail of deception, economic pain, and crumbling public services.

Moonga can sing praises all day, but it won’t change the fact that this government is limping from one failure to another.





He brags about “free education” as if we’ve achieved a world-class standard. Meanwhile, government schools are overcrowded with over 150 pupils per class, desks are scarce, and teachers are overwhelmed. What kind of education are we talking about when children leave Grade 7 unable to read, write, or even spell their names?





Let’s talk about health. Moonga should visit UTH—not the polished boardrooms, but the actual wards—where patients are told to bring their own beddings, soap, and sometimes even medicines. Men and women are sharing wards because the system is broken. And this is the “raised bar” he’s praising? It’s a national embarrassment.





On corruption, it’s now a game of selective justice.

Paul Moonga must think Zambians are fools if he believes they can’t see through this cheap PR campaign.





Let’s be honest: if HH’s product was working, it wouldn’t need this much marketing. It would sell itself. But the Zambian people have tasted it—and it’s bitter, expired, and dangerous to their livelihoods.





In conclusion, Paul Moonga can shout from the rooftops, but he can’t cover up UPND’s failures with recycled slogans. The cost of living is unbearable, youth unemployment is sky-high, and load shedding has returned with vengeance. In 2026, the people will not vote for noise—they will vote for results. Moonga and his praise-singing choir can prepare for their final performance—Zambians are ready to change the tune.





Issued by:

Office of the Director of Media

Patriotic Front Secretariate

Lusaka Zambia