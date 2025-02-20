PR WORST FAILURE, THE MOPANI CASE



Mopani Copper Mines’ Utter Display of Insolence and Hostility Against Hon. Mabeta





…We can’t meet Hon. Heartson Mabeta over the Mufulira copper slag dump known as the Mufulira Black Mountain, he is telling lies…



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



Mopani Copper Mines PLC has issued a public statement deriding, ridiculing and embarrassing Kankoyo Member of Parliament, Hon. Heartson Mabeta over his public statement that he will soon engage Mopani Copper Mines over the Mufulira Black Mountain.





What sin or evil did Mabeta commit by making such a public statement?



Mopani says Mebeta’s assertions that he will soon meet Mopani CEO,Charles Sakanya and management to discuss the Mufulira Slug Dump was “fake”, “baseless” and all “right-thinking” members of the public (kano fwe tupuba) should dismiss Hon. Mabeta’s statement.





Now this is the most insolent, hostile and foolish statement a corporate entity or mining house, can ever issue against such a key stakeholder as a Member of Parliament.



What happened to the art of public relations? You mean no sane or “right-thinking” member of Management could go through such a terrible statement and moderate or cancel it?





Who refutes a call for a meeting or call for engagement? Was it even necessary for Mopani to refute an MP saying he is going to have a meeting with the CEO? What harm can a meeting cause? Does Mopani want Hon.Mabeta to take all the serious issues affecting Mopani Copper Mines and the surrounding communities to the gallery, social-media, radio and tv?





Mopani should remember that its issues are on eggshells. It has been sold outside the provisions of the Constitution and the law, to an unkown entity.



Its high valued assets such as mining dumps are being parceled-out without clear policy, accountability or justification.





Towns like Mufulira, Chililabombwe and Kitwe are now like ghost towns and the tensions over mine assets or its remnants are a serious cause of constant conflict in the community suffering the worst youth unemployment.



Ba Mopani kwateni ko order. To insult the people that put out your fires is to display foolish confidence and utter arrogance!





Besides, Heartson Mabeta is a UPND MP, and you cannot fault his intentions or claim he is being malicious. He has a party duty to support his government policy. He merely wants to help his Constituency.



Below is the full statement by Mopani Copper Mines



Mopani Copper Mines PLCwishes to refute the fake and baseless statement issued by Kankoyo Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Heartson Mabeta, claiming that a meeting has been arranged between his office and the Mopani Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Charles Sakanya, over the Mufulira copper slag dump.



At no time did Mr. Sakanya engage Hon. Mabeta over the Mufulira copper slag dump (otherwiseknown as the Mufulira Black Mountain).





We, thus, urge all right-thinking members of the public to disregard the untrue statements being peddled by the Kankoyo Member of Parliament regarding Mopani.



The Mufulira copper slag dump is part of Mopani’s assets and life of mine plans,which

Mopani has no intention of giving up under whatsoever circumstances!





Mopani Copper Mines PLC has its own established communication channels through which all matters relating to the Company are communicated.



The Member of Parliament for Kankoyo

Constituency has not been mandated to issue any statement(s) on behalf of Mopani Copper Mines PLC or its officers.