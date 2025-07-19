MOPANI SETS AUGUST 31 COMPLIANCE DEADLINE FOR LOCAL CONTRACTORS





By Michael Kaluba



Mopani Copper Mines chief executive officer Charles Sakanya has warned that all local suppliers and contractors who remain non-compliant with statutory obligations risk being barred from doing business with the mine by august 31, 2025.





Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting, Mr. Sakanya expressed concern over the low levels of compliance with institutions such as NAPSA and the Zambia Revenue Authority, revealing that out of 6,000 registered vendors, only about 1,500 are currently compliant.





Mr. Sakanya said the mine has already extended the compliance deadline twice in the past, and August 31, 2025 will be the final date for all contractors to meet the required standards.





He further disclosed that Mopani has paid out over $93 million to hundreds of local suppliers and contractors between January and June 2025, adding that several unprecedented multi-million dollar contracts have been awarded to Zambian firms, including a $16.1 million deal to a wholly owned Zambian company.





Mr. Sakanya also revealed that under its new development framework, the International Resources Holdings-IRH-majority-owned mine has introduced a clause in all long-term contracts with foreign but Zambian-registered contractors, mandating that at least 20 percent of the work must be subcontracted to Zambian entities.



PHOENIX NEWS