More Ai Powered grain Silos for Zimbabwe

PRESIDENT of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa has commissioned artificial intelligence (AI)-powered silos at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depot in Mutare





The project is one among several others being implemented by Government as part of broader initiatives to construct such silos at 14 sites countrywide in two years, with the first having been commissioned in May.





AI-powered grain silos use technology to monitor and control the environment inside the silo to preserve grain quality. These advanced systems integrate Internet of Things (IoT) sensors to continuously measure temperature, humidity, and moisture, while AI algorithms automatically adjust environmental controls to prevent spoilage and pests.





This technology aims to reduce post-harvest losses, improve food security, and stabilize food prices, with Zimbabwe being one of the first countries globally to establish these complexes, it is leading the way in agricultural modernization, as seen in the Kwekwe facility and now Mutare.