More big names unveiled in Epstein’s ‘bawdy’ birthday book

The Wall Street Journal has detailed the letters included in deceased wealth manager and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s 2003 birthday book by President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, both of whom considered him friends decades ago. But a number of other wealthy, famous, and powerful people were named in that same book, according to a new report released by the Journal on Thursday evening.

According to the report, besides the two presidents, “Wall Street billionaire Leon Black, fashion designer Vera Wang and media owner Mort Zuckerman … ended up with letters in the 2003 book,” as well as “Victoria’s Secret leader Leslie Wexner, attorney Alan Dershowitz, and the late Jean-Luc Brunel, who ran a modeling agency.”

Dershowitz, a former Harvard professor and frequent defender of Trump in the media, has come up as an associate of Epstein’s many times in the past and was accused by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most outspoken victims, of taking part in his sex trafficking parties. Dershowitz has consistently denied this, and in 2022, Giuffre dropped her defamation suit against Dershowitz, saying she may have misremembered his identity as the co-conspirator in question. Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year.

One of the most “bawdy” and “crude” letters in the book came from billionaire former Microsoft executive Nathan Myhrvold, according to the report.

Myhrvold’s letter said he was “sending photos from a recent trip to Africa. ‘They seemed more appropriate than anything I could put in words,’ said the letter, which ended with a typed ‘Nathan.’ It was followed by photos of a monkey screaming, lions and zebras mating, and a zebra with its penis visible,” reported Khadeeja Safdar and Joe Palazzolo. Myhrvold’s spokesperson “said he doesn’t recall the submission and that he is a wildlife photographer who ‘regularly shares photos of and writes about animal behavior,'” and that he mainly knew Epstein through his donations to scientific research.

None of the letters implicated any of these figures in Epstein’s criminal behavior — but the revelations come at a time of intense public scrutiny of the case and criticism of the Trump administration for withholding documents from the prosecution, despite the president’s past promises.