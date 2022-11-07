More Call for the Probing of PF presidential nomination fees.

November 7, 2022

Solwezi – With continued calls on investigative wings to establish the source of the PF presidential nomination fees,UPND Youths in the North western Province have petitioned Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to probe PF the aspirants who a few months ago were on the verge of bankrupcy.

North Western Province Youth chairman Bruce Kanema says the ACC and DEC must probe PF to find out where its Presidential aspirants got money for their Presidential nominations.

“We want the ACC and DEC to question PF Presidential Candidates on their source of money, follow them and ask them to show the nation withdrawal slips or bank transfers from their banks to the PF account,” he said.

Mr Kanema said the ACC and DEC must show us where these people withdrew the money from because for UPND, the PF are just showcasing that they have hidden a lot of money in millions in tunnels and their homes.

He said the PF candidates who were moving with bags of money must prove to the nation that money was genuine and its source by show of withdraw slips failure to which the investigative wings should swoop in.

“We also want them to explain to us why they hate President Hichilema with passion.They hated him in opposition and tried to kill him, even when he is Head of State they still hate him and are fighting him still,” he said.

The Provincial Youth Chair says the youths of the UPND will not stand akimbo and watch while a known group of state looters tries to use legal means to launder its unclean money.

Last week,Lusaka Province UPND Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta made a clarion call to investigative wings to probe the source of the suspicious funds accusing some local businessmen of foreign origin of being behind the huge sums of money.

Mr.Mwaliteta revealed that some of the presidential aspirants were on the verge of bankrupcy and wondered where they have gotten the money they were moving around in bags.

