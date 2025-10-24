More opposition leaders to be arrested on trumped up charges before 2026 elections – Lubinda



By Mubanga Mubanga



Acting PF president Given Lubinda says as Zambia gets closer to 2026 general elections, more opposition political parties leaders will be taken to prison on “trumped-up” charges.





Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation on Wednesday over the upholding of an 18-months prison conviction of Raphael Nakacinda by the Lusaka High Court, Lubinda said more people would be sent to prison for simply resisting the “bad” governance of the UPND government.





“For members of the Patriotic Front and all peace loving Zambians, this is actually confirmation of what l have been saying that as we get closer to elections in 2026, more and more



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/more-opposition-leaders-to-be-arrested-on-trumped-up-charges-before-2026-elections-lubinda/