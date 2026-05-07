More than 4 million Real Madrid fans sign petition demanding Kylian Mbappe is sold 

Footballer, Kylian Mbappe is facing a massive wave of backlash from Real Madrid supporters as a fan-led petition calling for his sale has reportedly surpassed four million signatures. The outrage follows a season of significant turmoil for the club, which saw the sacking of manager Xabi Alonso in January and a widening gap in the LaLiga title race.

The tension reached a breaking point last weekend when Mbappe, 27, was spotted on holiday in Sardinia with his girlfriend, actor Ester Exposito. Although the forward was recovering from a hamstring injury at the time, fans viewed the getaway as a lack of commitment following Madrid’s recent Champions League exit and their 11-point deficit behind league leaders Barcelona.

In addition to the holiday controversy, reports from The Athletic have alleged that Mbappe was involved in a heated confrontation during training. The forward reportedly “spoke angrily in insulting terms” to a member of the coaching staff who called him offside during a practice game. This incident has reportedly negatively impacted dressing room morale during a critical stretch of the season.

Mbappe’s personal team released a statement defending the player, asserting that the criticisms are based on an “overinterpretation” of a recovery period that was strictly supervised by the club. They added that the backlash does not reflect the “commitment and work that Kylian does daily for the good of the team.”

Despite the public outcry, manager Alvaro Arbeloa has publicly supported the player, stating that what members of the squad do during their personal time is not his concern. As of now, Mbappe is not facing any internal disciplinary action.

The situation remains volatile heading into Sunday’s El Clasico. If Barcelona secures a victory, they will officially clinch the LaLiga title, a result that could further escalate the “Madridistas” campaign against their top scorer. The petition continues to circulate widely on social media, urging fans to “stand for what you think is best for the club’s future.”